Get free tea at Bill Miller's on Sunday for National Iced Tea Day

SAN ANTONIO - Bill Miller’s is giving away free tea to customers on Sunday in celebration of National Iced Tea Day.
Tea lovers looking for a sweet deal just have to bring a 32-ounce cup to any Bill Miller’s location for a refill.
You can bring any cup as long as it’s no bigger than 32 ounces.
In case you’re wondering — those Bill Miller’s tumblers are 32 ounces.
Not surprisingly, Sunday’s weather forecast calls for hot weather.
Sounds like a great excuse for some free iced tea.
