Get free tea at Bill Miller's on Sunday for National Iced Tea Day

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Bill Miller’s is giving away free tea to customers on Sunday in celebration of National Iced Tea Day.

Tea lovers looking for a sweet deal just have to bring a 32-ounce cup to any Bill Miller’s location for a refill.

You can bring any cup as long as it’s no bigger than 32 ounces.

In case you’re wondering — those Bill Miller’s tumblers are 32 ounces.

Not surprisingly, Sunday’s weather forecast calls for hot weather.

Sounds like a great excuse for some free iced tea.

