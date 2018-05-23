H-E-B donates 1.5 million apples to food banks across Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen food banks across the state of Texas received a huge donation from supermarket chain H-E-B on Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

H-E-B donated over 1.5 million apples to the San Antonio Food Bank, which will give them to families in need over the summer months.

Altogether, about 650,000 pounds of apples were delivered to various food banks.

In 2017, H-E-B's Food bank Assistance Program said it donated 33.2 million pounds of food and nonperishable items. That works out to more than 26 million meals going out to families in need.

