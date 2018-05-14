Hamilton Pool weekend reservations fully booked for summer, weekdays still available

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Hamilton Pool Preserve is officially booked every Saturday and Sunday through the end of September but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a reservation.

May and June reservations are almost completely sold out but there are plenty of weekday spots before the summer’s over to visit the preserve.

Reservations are required to visit Hamilton Pool every day through Oct. 31, and are only required on weekends in November and December.

Reservations can be made online here, with an $11 credit card payment. There is also a cash-only $15 vehicle charge upon entrance to the park.

The reservation periods are available two times a day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swimming is allowed but not guaranteed with a reservation because the bacteria levels in the water can sometimes be too high.

The swimming status is posted daily on the preserves website if you want to check before you head out.

