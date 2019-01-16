Here is how you can help federal government employees affected by shutdown

As the partial government shutdown stretches into a fourth week, there are a number of agencies ready to help furloughed federal employees. Many of those agencies rely on public donations. Here's how they say you can help:

Donate H-E-B and Walmart gift cards, restaurant gift cards and non-perishable food at 202 W. Frech Place or Guadalupe Community Center at 1801 W. Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also donate money online.

