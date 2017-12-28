HomeAway names Texas Hill Country one of fastest-growing vacation spots in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Hill Country has been named one of the top 25 fastest-growing vacation spots in the U.S. by HomeAway.

HomeAway, based out of Austin, is a vacation rental marketplace with more than 2 million vacation rentals in 190 countries.

The Hill Country is the only Texas vacation destination that made the list, but it is growing in popularity year after year.

There are more than two dozen wineries in Fredericksburg and countless more peppered throughout the area.

For travelers looking for other things to do, there are many features in the Hill Country to explore, including waterfalls and historic parks.

