12 Hill Country spots you have to visit this summer

SAN ANTONIO - The Hill Country has many diverse features most people wouldn’t expect to find in Texas.

Wildflowers in the spring, spring-fed pools in the summer, hiking in the fall and camping in the winter -- every season offers a new adventure.

Summer just started but there are many places close enough to San Antonio to "daycation" with your friends and family.

Some places offer overnight stays or allow camping, which gives guests more opportunity to explore the wilds of the Texas Hill Country.

Gorman Falls is located in Colorado Bend State Park. Visitors note that the trail leading to the falls is rocky but the trek is worth the effort. Cooling off in the falls isn’t allowed but swimming and fishing are both allowed in Spicewood Springs, also located within the park.

Enchanted Rock (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

Enchanted Rock has captivated visitors for thousands of years. Explore the pink granite rock that Native American tribes, such as the Comanche, Apache and Tonkawa believed to be magical. Some tribes believed the rock was a portal to another world.

Lost Maples State Natural Area is a great stop for the family. Stargazing, hiking, camping, fishing, birding -- this place has it all. There’s even a fall foliage report for October and November when the leaves in the park start to change.

Lost Maples State Park (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

Old Baldy at Garner State Park (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

Garner State Park is full of lush and beautiful scenery with the three miles of the Frio River running through the park. Swimming, paddle boating and tubing are encouraged after hiking the parks many trails. Dancing is also highly encouraged. Why? Find out here.

Luckenbach Town Loop is more like ‘Siesta Texas’ than ‘Fiesta Texas,’ but that doesn’t mean you should pass it up. For visitors looking to slow down and enjoy some country music and historic old town charm, Luckenbach is a great stop.

Luchenbach Texas (Photo Courtesy: loc.gov)

Fredericksburg Herb Farm (Photo Courtesy: fredericksburgherbfarm.com)

Fredericksburg Herb Farm is an adults-only inn complete with a spa. Stay in the German cottages and eat at the Farm Haus Bistro on the property for the full herb farm experience. The bistro is also open to the public, and not exclusive to guests of the farm.

Medina River Natural Area is 511 acres of Texas Hill Country with miles of trails. Camping is available and fishing is allowed. This natural area is great for getting some scenic views while walking the trails according to locals.

Medina River (Photo Courtesy: txarch.org)

Hunt for gemstones at Bar M Ranch in Mason, Texas. Blue topaz can be found throughout the property, which includes Honey Creek. Treasure seekers get to keep their bounty and there are local jewelers who specialize in cutting and setting topaz.

History buffs will love Lyndon B Johnson National Historical Park in Stonewall, Texas. Visitors will learn everything there is to know about President Johnson’s life and legacy. Tours of his boyhood home are available.

Dinosaur enthusiasts can see real dinosaur tracks at Government Canyon State Natural Area just outside San Antonio. There are more than 200 tracks on the Joe Johnston Route within the park. Be wary however, the route is a five-mile roundtrip and not accessible for strollers.

Marburger Orchard is another great family outing, especially for fruit fans. Visitors can pick their own peaches, strawberries or blackberries, depending on the season. Fresh vegetables are also for sale at the orchard, but they aren’t available for picking.

Gruene has so much history it’s been added to the National Register of Historic Places and anyone who’s been will see why. The Gristmill is located in the heart of Gruene and is a must-try restaurant located off the Guadalupe River.

The Texas Hill Country is famously beautiful and full of caves, rivers, parks and pools. Discover 12 Texas spots to cool off this summer.

It’s a good practice to call ahead and see if any of these locations have reached maximum capacity. When state parks reach capacity, they are generally closed for several hours and sometimes don’t accept additional visitors until the following day.

The map below shows the geographical locations of the places on this list, and a few extra areas worth checking out.

