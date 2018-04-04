Homeowner shoots, kills robber during home invasion, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An alleged burglar is dead after he and another man broke into a home and tried to rob 43-year-old Brent Bishop and his wife.

Authorities were called to a home last Wednesday to investigate a home invasion and robbery, where they found convicted felon, Terry Adams Jr. dead.

Police said Bishop was away from his house when two men broke in through a back door and hit his wife in the face.

When he returned home, he noticed the back door was open. When he walked into his kitchen, he was hit on the head with a blunt object.

According to police, Adams and another man ordered Bishop to open his gun safe. Police said the robbers removed three long guns and a pistol.

This gave Bishop's wife enough time to go to a neighbor's house for help, police said. As the two robbers were leaving, Bishop, according to police, searched for his wife and grabbed his pistol from another room.

When he went outside, he saw the robbers and opened fire on them, killing Adams.

The gunfire caused the second robber to drop the long guns and the pistol that had been taken from the safe. The second robber got away and remains at large, according to police.

Bishop was hospitalized with a skull fracture.

Authorities said Adams had multiple convictions in Cheatham County for the crimes of auto burglary, felony theft and aggravated assault. He was convicted in Nashville for attempted burglary. He was arrested in Nashville last year on charges of felony meth possession for resale and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Adams was also wanted on two probation violation warrants at the time of the home invasion, according to police.

