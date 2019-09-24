'Hopes your house burns': Woman charged with arson after pouring gasoline on home

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has been arrested after she allegedly poured gasoline on a home with the intent to set it on fire, San Antonio police said.

Belinda Perales, 38, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Aug. 27 Perales went to a home in the 400 block of East Amber Place and began to use a red plastic container to pour gasoline onto the home.

The affidavit said the victim arrived to find Perales pouring the gasoline and had made threats earlier in the day, stating she was going to burn his home, and that she "hopes your house burns."

The victim told police he was afraid for his and his children's property, because Perales had gone inside and destroyed things.

Police said Perales also poured gasoline inside a rear shed near the home. The victim confronted Perales, and after a brief argument she left as he called police, the affidavit said.

Police said Perales has been charged with arson-habitation/place of assembly attempt after she knowingly poured an ignitable liquid onto the structure, and was reckless about whether the fire would endanger the lives of others.

