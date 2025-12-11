Friday fog and a weekend cold front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BEAUTIFUL THURSDAY: Chilly start, warm, sunny afternoon

FOGGY FRIDAY AM: Patchy morning fog is possible in San Antonio

WEEKEND WHIPLASH: Warm Saturday, colder, windy Sunday

RAIN?: Best shot will be Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY’S FORECAST

Yesterday’s gusty winds have subsided and while we’ll get off to a cold start, Thursday will see great weather. Highs today will reach to near 70°, with sunny skies.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FOGGY FRIDAY MORNING

Patchy fog, dense at times, will affect the I-35 corridor and points southeast on Friday morning. This *could* affect the commute. The fog will end mid-morning, however, clouds may stick around for a while longer. Eventually the sun will pop out, allowing us to reach the low-70s tomorrow afternoon.

Fog is possible Friday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND WHIPLASH

Your Saturday plans look to be unaffected, as morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper-70s. Then, a cold front will sweep through around sunrise Sunday. This will create a situation where temperatures slowly fall throughout the day. We’ll go from near 60 in the morning to mid-50s during the afternoon. While not bitter cold, gusty north winds will make it feel chilly. A stray shower along the front Sunday morning is possible.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RAINFALL NEXT WEEK?

Possibly. Although there remains uncertainty thanks to the path of an area of low pressure. As of now, our best odds (30%) are on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

