If you ate at Chili's recently, your payment card information may have been stolen

DALLAS - On Friday, Brinker International, Chili's Grill & Bar's parent company, notified the public that guests' payment card information was stolen.

Chili's is still investigating the scope of the data breach, but said it impacted guests who visited some of its restaurants between March and April.

"We believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants," a news release from Brinker International said.

Brinker is encouraging people who visited the restaurant in March or April to add a fraud alert to their credit file with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion or consider putting a "credit freeze" on their accounts.

You can learn more information about the scope of the breach on Brinker International's website.

