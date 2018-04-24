Ingram ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with student turns himself in

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - An Ingram Independent School District teacher turned himself in on a felony warrant Monday, one week after a grand jury indicted him on a charge of having an improper relationship with a student.

Tyler Maltsberger was booked at the Gillespie County Jail, an Ingram Police Department official confirmed.

Maltsberger is listed on Ingram ISD's website as an agriculture teacher at Tom Moore High School.

An email sent home to Ingram ISD parents last week described the alleged incident between Maltsberger and the student as "isolated" and said it happened outside Ingram, a Kerr County town northwest of Kerrville.

Ingram Independent School District Superintendent Robert Templeton has not responded to repeated calls and emails from KSAT about the alleged incident.

Ingram ISD has three campuses and serves nearly 1,100 students, according to the district's website.

