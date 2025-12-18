North Side game center damaged in fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A game center in a North Side strip mall will likely stay closed after an early morning fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Basse Road, not far from San Pedro Avenue.

SAFD said the fire was contained to the game center, but power was being cut to the strip mall, possibly affecting at least two other businesses.

No injuries were reported, SAFD said.

Part of Basse Road between San Pedro and Beacon Avenue was closed as fire crews worked.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

