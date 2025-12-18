New recycling rules for Comal County go into effect Jan. 1. Here’s what to know Rules only apply for materials dropped off at recycling center, Comal County says New recycling rules for Comal County Recycling Center go into effect next year (Canva) COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County has new rules for residents in the new year regarding dropping off recycling materials, according to a Facebook post.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the
Comal County Recycling Center at 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels will no longer accept single-stream recycling or certain materials.
This change is in an effort to focus on more effective recycling for certain items, the county said.
Brush disposal fees are also being updated.
Here’s a list of what is changing:
Accepted Materials Metal Aluminum and metal drinking cans Cardboard Appliances Brush - for varying fees Automotive, light truck only tires - for a $2 fee Select electronics, not including TVs or computer monitors Unaccepted Materials Glass Paper Plastics Tin cans Newspapers Books Magazines TVs or computer monitors New Brush Disposal Fees Pick-up truck - $15 Trailers (14 feet or smaller) - $30 Trailers (over 14 feet) - $45 Dump trucks - $150 In a separate post, Comal County clarified that this change only applies to those dropping off materials at the recycling center.
As the county does not provide residential trash collection, citizens should contact their collection provider or trash company directly for questions about curbside recycling.
Read more on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend ▶ 1:00 H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end ▶ 1:16 Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide ▶ 1:18 San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash ▶ 0:45 Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:14 Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say ▶ 0:50 Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM ▶ 1:55 BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM Fog and drizzle safety tips from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey ▶ 1:11 Fog and drizzle safety tips from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD ▶ 0:20 Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD City housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds ▶ 1:18 City housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds Spurs Fans react to NBA Cup finals loss ▶ 1:21 Spurs Fans react to NBA Cup finals loss Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says ▶ 1:46 Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says What's happening on KSAT Sports Now this week! ▶ 0:43 What's happening on KSAT Sports Now this week! South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper ▶ 1:59 South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials ▶ 1:16 Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons ▶ 1:12 San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals ▶ 0:15 Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection ▶ 1:03 Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says ▶ 1:08 Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle ▶ 2:10 San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail ▶ 0:31 Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe ▶ 1:01 San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says ▶ 0:46 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 2:11 SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus Previous photo Next photo