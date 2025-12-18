New recycling rules for Comal County go into effect Jan. 1. Here’s what to know

New recycling rules for Comal County Recycling Center go into effect next year

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County has new rules for residents in the new year regarding dropping off recycling materials, according to a Facebook post.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the Comal County Recycling Center at 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels will no longer accept single-stream recycling or certain materials.

This change is in an effort to focus on more effective recycling for certain items, the county said.

Brush disposal fees are also being updated.

Here’s a list of what is changing:

Accepted Materials

Metal

Aluminum and metal drinking cans

Cardboard

Appliances

Brush - for varying fees

Automotive, light truck only tires - for a $2 fee

Select electronics, not including TVs or computer monitors

Unaccepted Materials

Glass

Paper

Plastics

Tin cans

Newspapers

Books

Magazines

TVs or computer monitors

New Brush Disposal Fees

Pick-up truck - $15

Trailers (14 feet or smaller) - $30

Trailers (over 14 feet) - $45

Dump trucks - $150

In a separate post, Comal County clarified that this change only applies to those dropping off materials at the recycling center.

As the county does not provide residential trash collection, citizens should contact their collection provider or trash company directly for questions about curbside recycling.

