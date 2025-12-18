TxDOT’s ‘Not So Fun House’ exhibit aims to curb incidents of holiday drunk driving

SAN ANTONIO – Drunk driving incidents during the holidays are an issue across the state, with more than 2,000 crashes reported last year, according to numbers from the Texas Department of Transportation.

During the holiday season last year, 96 people died and more than 200 sustained serious injuries in DWI-related crashes.

This year, TxDOT is working to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving with its traveling “Not So Fun House” exhibit.

On Wednesday afternoon, the exhibit visited San Antonio’s Southeast Side. The carnival-style trailer showed the effects of DWI on drivers through impaired goggles and a driving simulator.

“You should never think that you’ll be a better driver under the influence,’ said Tanya Brown, a TxDOT public information officer. ”You don’t want to catch yourself behind the wheel thinking you’ve got this and end up ending somebody’s life or your own because you decided to drink and drive."

The exhibit also featured stories from people affected by drunk driving crashes.

“One drink can put you down. Either you’re going to get killed, or you’re going to kill somebody,” said Alonia Haydwood, who has been impacted by drunk driving.

Fines and court costs from getting a DWI can cost someone upwards of $17,000, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT's traveling 'Not So Fun House' exhibit visited San Antonio's Southeast Side on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The exhibit is part of a broader TxDOT effort to reduce drunk driving during the holiday season. (KSAT)

TxDOT's traveling 'Not So Fun House' exhibit visited San Antonio's Southeast Side on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The exhibit is part of a broader TxDOT effort to reduce drunk driving during the holiday season. (KSAT)

TxDOT's traveling 'Not So Fun House' exhibit visited San Antonio's Southeast Side on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The exhibit is part of a broader TxDOT effort to reduce drunk driving during the holiday season. (KSAT)

Read more: