Judge denies 'Killer Nurse' request to have Bible returned

SAN ANTONIO - In the lead-up to her trial, a judge decided Friday morning that Genene Jones' Bible will stay with prosecutors for now.

The so-called "Killer Nurse" was seeking the return of her Bible, which was seized from her prison cell while she was serving a life sentence in the 1982 death of a Kerrville infant.

Jones now faces trial in the deaths of five other children who died under mysterious circumstances at area hospitals where she worked as a nurse in the 1980s. Prosecutors say the Bible, filled with handwritten notes, could contain evidence. Jones' attorney, Cornelius Cox, argues it's a personal item.

"The state has made no showing that it has any evidentiary value to them in their case,"he told reporters following the hearing.

Cox also brought up the Bible's appearance in a KSAT story from September.

"If it was or is evidence then they would not show it on, or should not show it in, some type of news," he argued during court.

Though Judge Frank Castro denied the motion to have the Bible returned, he did order both sides not to show any potential evidence to the media.

"Obviously, I'm not going to tell you you can't speak to the media. But I have other avenues that, if other evidence is shown to the (media), in violation of this order, when it comes to trial, I may or may not include that evidence, if it's violated after today," Castro said.

Cox said the case appears to be headed for a February trial date.

