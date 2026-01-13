SAISD weighs closure of Carvajal Elementary amid declining enrollment

SAN ANTONIO – The future of Carvajal Elementary School remains uncertain as San Antonio Independent School District trustees weighed a proposal to close the campus, a move that parents say would disrupt daily routines and force families to adapt to new schools next school year.

District officials discussed the potential closure during a school board meeting Monday, where several parents and community members spoke during public comment. Most urged trustees to keep the school open, while one speaker supported the recommendation.

SAISD administrators have cited declining enrollment, concerns about academic performance and the consolidation of bilingual programs as reasons for recommending the closure of the campus.

Carvajal Elementary has received three consecutive “F” accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency, and district leaders warned that continued low performance could lead to state intervention.

Parents told trustees that closing the school would have ripple effects beyond academics.

Under the current proposal, students would finish the school year at Carvajal, then transfer to either Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School or De Zavala Elementary School next fall. Families have raised concerns about transportation, the condition of the receiving campuses and whether bond funds would follow students.

Some speakers criticized the district’s handling of the recommendation, calling it rushed.

“I’m here tonight asking you to vote against the closure of Carvajal Elementary,” one speaker told the board. “It is very clear to me that this recommendation feels rushed and reactive.”

Others focused on the need for stronger academic outcomes.

“Our children deserve high-performing schools,” another woman said. “We want a high-performing school for our children.”

The school board did not take action during the meeting, saying they need more time to review the proposal and community feedback. The SAISD school board is expected to make a final vote on the possible closure at the next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 20.

