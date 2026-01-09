Campus closures, leases and sales on agenda for Bexar County school districts

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It’s a new year, but public schools are facing the same fiscal difficulties, with lower student enrollment and budget shortfalls.

On Monday, the Judson Independent School District school board will review the results of a school consolidation vote. The district faces a growing $18 million shortfall.

The board will discuss the closure of two elementary schools, a middle school and the elimination of a Spanish immersion program.

However, before the closure discussions, the Judson ISD school board is expected to hold a special meeting on Saturday to discuss the superintendent’s future employment.

The San Antonio Independent School District is also scheduled to meet on Monday. The school board is discussing the possibility of moving the general elections of trustees from May to November. The City of San Antonio made a similar change in December.

Also on the SAISD agenda is a discussion on the closure of Carvajal Elementary School next school year and some changes to the program at Smith Elementary School.

In 2024, SAISD closed 15 campuses, and over the past year, there have been community meetings and panels to discuss what to do with the empty buildings.

In the fall, San Antonio ISD opened a bid process for tenants interested in leasing the district’s empty buildings. In December, the district considered a handful of proposals. Two of which included developers who want to create affordable housing.

The San Antonio ISD board approved the staff’s recommendation to move forward with formally notifying Brass Development to take the next steps in an agreement to lease the former Brewer Academy to create 80 affordable housing units.

District staff are also moving forward with a sealed bid process to sell the properties where Pickett and Gonzales elementary schools operated. SAISD said the land is too small to ever be used as a school again.

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.