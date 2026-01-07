Judson ISD board to consider action on superintendent’s employment at special meeting

Judson ISD held a special board meeting on Monday as the district considers cutting its Spanish Immersion Program.

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District Board of Trustees will consider taking action regarding the employment of Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields III at a special meeting, according to a meeting agenda for Jan. 10.

The board is scheduled to meet at noon on Saturday, Jan. 10, for “discussion and possible action regarding the Superintendent’s employment and duties,” the agenda shows.

Recommended Videos

JISD Trustee Jose Macias Jr. posted on Facebook about the scheduled meeting Tuesday evening, saying “it did not take long for controversy and divisiveness to show up in 2026 at Judson ISD.”

“Instead of focusing on addressing academic and budgetary challenges....we are reconvening once more to discuss the Superintendent,” Macias said. “An agenda was just posted to ‘discuss the Superintendent’s employment”....this means, a discussion to possibly terminate his contract.’”

The board has placed an agenda item regarding Fields’ employment at least three times in the last year, according to an independent KSAT review of previous meeting agendas.

The agenda item on the upcoming Jan. 10 meeting is phrased similarly to an agenda item referencing the superintendent for meetings on June 27 and Dec. 9, 2025.

The board took no action following the June 27 or Dec. 9 meetings regarding Fields’ employment.

“Attacks on the Superintendent and Administration create a toxic and divisive environment in the district and pull us away from working towards keeping our district moving forward,” Macias wrote. “It is 100% political. It is a sad time for Judson ISD.”

Fields has been at the center of conversations regarding potential school closures, program closures and staff cuts amid a budget deficit for Judson ISD.

Fields was named superintendent of the district on May 11, 2023, according to the district website. The district extended Fields’ contract to June 2028 during a regular board meeting on Oct. 17, 2024.

He is a native of Live Oak and graduated from Judson High School. Fields retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2001 after 20 years.

Fields previously served as assistant principal at Stevens High School and principal of Wagner High School, the website states.

KSAT has reached out to district board members for more information.

Read also: