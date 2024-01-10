Comal County sheriff’s deputy fired after Christmas Eve DWI crash

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated after investigators said he crashed his truck on Interstate 35 while driving intoxicated on Christmas Eve.

Daniel Luna, 33, faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI, Comal County Jail records show.

Luna was involved in a single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 in a Dodge Ram pickup truck along I-35 North near the Watson Road exit, a preliminary report released Wednesday by CCSO shows.

The report described the crash as a “major accident,” but did not include additional details on the wreck.

Luna was booked into the Comal County Jail and posted bond the same day, jail records show.

His online court records do not indicate an attorney of record.

A Comal County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed via email on Wednesday that Luna was terminated from employment after his arrest.

