62º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Investigates

Comal County sheriff’s deputy fired after Christmas Eve DWI crash

Ex-deputy Daniel Luna free on bond after being arrested by fellow deputies

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Comal County Sheriff's Office, DWI
Former Comal County Sheriff's deputy Daniel Luna. (Comal County)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated after investigators said he crashed his truck on Interstate 35 while driving intoxicated on Christmas Eve.

Daniel Luna, 33, faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI, Comal County Jail records show.

Luna was involved in a single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 in a Dodge Ram pickup truck along I-35 North near the Watson Road exit, a preliminary report released Wednesday by CCSO shows.

The report described the crash as a “major accident,” but did not include additional details on the wreck.

Luna was booked into the Comal County Jail and posted bond the same day, jail records show.

His online court records do not indicate an attorney of record.

A Comal County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed via email on Wednesday that Luna was terminated from employment after his arrest.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram