Jaime Esparza out as US Attorney of Western Texas

Margaret Leachman is acting U.S. Attorney

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Western District of Texas’ chief federal law enforcement officer is out, a source familiar with the personnel move confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Tuesday.

Jaime Esparza’s tenure at the agency ended on Feb. 12, according to a source. Margaret Leachman told staff she would temporarily take over as acting U.S. Attorney.

A spokesperson with the Western District of Texas confirmed that Leachman has taken over as acting U.S. Attorney.

Esparza became the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Western District of Texas in 2022 after being nominated by then-President Joe Biden.

Several Biden-nominated U.S. Attorneys in other states have also left their positions in the past week.

Esparza was previously the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District of Texas from 1993 to 2020.

