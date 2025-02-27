Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Investigates

SAPD officer suspended after ‘four-day bender,’ records show

Officer Justin Carter was ordered to enroll in a rehabilitation program within 45 days

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Broken Blue, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended in January and required to go to a rehabilitation facility after officers found him intoxicated to the point where he was “unfit to report for duty,” according to records released by the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD officers were called to Officer Justin Carter’s home after 7 p.m. on July 18, 2024, the suspension records state.

It’s unclear who made the call to police.

The records said Carter, who was off duty, was heard on body camera footage telling a detective that he was on a “four-day bender.” Carter added that someone had taken the alcohol away.

SAPD removed several guns from Carter’s home due to his “high level of intoxication,” according to the records.

The report said Carter violated department rules by being intoxicated to a level that made him “unfit to report for duty.”

Carter was suspended for five days and ordered to enroll in a rehabilitation program at his own expense, according to the records.

If he does not start the program within 45 days, the records state Carter will have to resign.

The suspension records said Carter has to provide SAPD proof within two weeks of successfully finishing the rehabilitation program. He’s also required to have a wellness officer check in on his progress during the program.

If not, the records said he has to resign.

SAPD also said Carter is up for random alcohol/drug screenings. If he tests positive or does not complete the screenings, records state he will be terminated.

The records also said if Carter did not complete any of the training, counseling or programs ordered by the police chief, Carter could be disciplined or terminated.

City records show Carter has been a San Antonio police officer since 2008.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS