SAPD officer suspended after ‘four-day bender,’ records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended in January and required to go to a rehabilitation facility after officers found him intoxicated to the point where he was “unfit to report for duty,” according to records released by the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD officers were called to Officer Justin Carter’s home after 7 p.m. on July 18, 2024, the suspension records state.

It’s unclear who made the call to police.

The records said Carter, who was off duty, was heard on body camera footage telling a detective that he was on a “four-day bender.” Carter added that someone had taken the alcohol away.

SAPD removed several guns from Carter’s home due to his “high level of intoxication,” according to the records.

The report said Carter violated department rules by being intoxicated to a level that made him “unfit to report for duty.”

Carter was suspended for five days and ordered to enroll in a rehabilitation program at his own expense, according to the records.

If he does not start the program within 45 days, the records state Carter will have to resign.

The suspension records said Carter has to provide SAPD proof within two weeks of successfully finishing the rehabilitation program. He’s also required to have a wellness officer check in on his progress during the program.

If not, the records said he has to resign.

SAPD also said Carter is up for random alcohol/drug screenings. If he tests positive or does not complete the screenings, records state he will be terminated.

The records also said if Carter did not complete any of the training, counseling or programs ordered by the police chief, Carter could be disciplined or terminated.

City records show Carter has been a San Antonio police officer since 2008.

