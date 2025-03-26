SAPD officer suspended after speeding nearly 100 times in patrol unit, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is serving a 45-day suspension after he was caught speeding dozens of times in a patrol unit, sometimes with suspects in the car, records show.

Records state officer Elliott Torres violated several department policies, including insubordination and responding to emergency calls.

Torres has been with the San Antonio Police Department since 2022, according to city records.

In July 2024, documents show a supervisor told Torres to follow the speed limit and added that his driving would be monitored for 90 days.

The next month, suspension records said an audit was run. It found that Torres did not activate his cameras and that he drove over the speed limit while responding to five different incidents.

Torres said in a written response that he believed the calls “required a quick response and the only way (he) could accomplish this, without getting into further trouble, was by not activating the digital media evidence until (he) contacted persons involved or arrived at the location.”

Within days, records said SAPD audited Torres’ driving a second time and found he was still speeding, leading to a formal investigation into a month and a half of Torres’ driving in 2024.

During that time frame, records show Torres was speeding during 97 calls and ignored red lights during one incident.

While taking four people to jail, Torres was speeding at least 10 miles over the speed limit, according to records. On one incident, Torres did not buckle the suspect in.

Torres was caught speeding on 23 different days when he was not assigned to any incidents, suspension paperwork shows.

The documents said Torres did not turn on the camera for nine calls and delayed turning it on while responding to 88 calls. Investigators also looked at Torres’ body camera and found he didn’t turn it on for five calls.

One of the calls he did have it on for, records show, Torres found a wallet on a person under arrest, but did not properly document the amount of money in the wallet and did not report that he turned over the suspect’s property to a family member.

Torres began serving his 45-day suspension on Feb. 26 and is set to finish it on April 11.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.