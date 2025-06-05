BCSO deputy suspended 10 days for using excessive force during a traffic stop, records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended for more than a week after using excessive force during a traffic stop, according to discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

In March 2024, Jesse Garza was involved in a traffic stop in northeast Bexar County. Records show the driver stopped on Robin Forest near New World Drive, approximately one mile away from the original traffic stop, because it was near her home “where she would feel safer.”

According to records, the driver went at a slow rate after the patrol vehicle’s overhead lights were turned on.

The mother of the car’s passenger came outside and asked Garza calmly about what was going on.

According to the discipline records, Garza “deployed [his] Taser” on the person in the passenger seat after they refused to get out of the vehicle.

Garza then pushed the driver’s mother into the grass to keep her away from the car and pointed his stun gun at her while placing her under arrest, records indicate.

BCSO suspended Garza for 10 days.

