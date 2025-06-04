BCSO suspends deputies for phones, sleep and watching movies while on duty

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Five BCSO deputies were suspended after they were distracted from their jobs by phones, movies and sleeping, according to suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

Deputy caught on phone during inmate assault, records show

An inmate described as violent and unpredictable hit a nurse three times while she tried to scan his hospital bracelet during a May 2024 hospital visit.

Discipline records show Jeffrey Pike was assigned to guard the inmate. Video from the hospital shows Pike on his phone while the assault unfolded.

Records show the agency suspended Pike for one day.

Sleeping, watching movies on the job

After a deputy chief caught Sincere Ramirez watching a movie on duty during a November 2024 shift, discipline records show the agency suspended Ramirez for three days.

Records show BCSO suspended Ethan Cantu for five days after he admitted to supervisors he fell asleep.

In June 2024, a deputy heard a commotion inside the Bexar County Adult Detention Center unit where Cantu worked.

Records show the unnamed deputy tried to call and check on Cantu, who didn’t answer. The unnamed deputy tried to bang on the door of the unit, but Cantu did not respond.

The deputy called a code to check on Cantu, who he believed was unconscious.

BCSO handed Joseph Chamorro a five-day suspension after he was caught sleeping on duty at the jail.

Chamorro was assigned to work in the jail’s recreation room in October 2024. Records show he did not have his body-worn camera on with 15 to 20 inmates in the room.

Another deputy, Anthony Rosales, was caught sleeping in the jail’s South Tower while on duty in May 2024. Records show the agency suspended Rosales for one day.

