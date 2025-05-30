BCSO deputy tells victim there is ‘zero tolerance’ for family violence, suspect instead issued criminal trespass warning

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended earlier this year for failing to arrest a suspect for family violence, despite telling the victim the man would be going to jail, discipline records show.

Deputy Craig Escamilla was suspended for 15 days for rule violations, including poor job performance, responsibility to serve the public and duty to report information.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

In December 2023, Escamilla responded to a domestic violence call.

A woman told Escamilla her ex-boyfriend came to the home uninvited, choked her and caused her to fall and hit her head on a bathtub, records show.

Escamilla told the woman, who had visible injuries, that there was “zero tolerance” for family violence and the suspect would go to jail, according to records.

The deputy, however, failed to arrest the suspect. Instead, Escamilla issued him a criminal trespass warning, records show.

Escamilla failed to document the family violence offense and did not report the woman’s injuries or offer her medical services, according to records.

Escamilla was handed a proposed 30-day suspension late last year, which was shortened to 15 days after a discipline hearing was held in his case.

Escamilla is a 10-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspension was included among dozens of BCSO discipline records released by the agency this month, following a public information request from KSAT Investigates.

Deputy told domestic violence victim he couldn’t pursue a suspect because it was out of his patrol district

In a separate incident, a BCSO deputy was suspended for five days late last year after telling a domestic violence victim he could not pursue her soon-to-be ex-husband because the man had left the deputy’s patrol district, records show.

Deputy Freddie Bacon was suspended for rule violations, including poor job performance and conduct unbecoming of an officer, according to records.

Last June, BCSO internal affairs received an email complaint that Bacon failed to properly act, after the woman told him her ex-husband had twisted her surgically repaired arm to get his keys back.

Bacon failed to properly document the family violence offense and told the woman he could not go after her soon-to-be ex-husband because he had left the deputy’s patrol district, according to records.

Bacon also failed to ask the San Antonio Police Department to help him locate the suspect, records show.

Bacon was given a proposed 45-day suspension in September, which was shortened to five days after a hearing the following month.

He is a 23-year veteran of BCSO.

BCSO corporal suspended for not reporting jail rape

Last year, BCSO corporal was handed a four-day suspension after body-worn camera footage showed she failed to report a female inmate’s claim that she had been raped.

Cpl. Gabriella Cantu’s failure to report the March 2024 allegations was a violation of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to records.

The law sets national standards for reporting sexual abuse and sexual misconduct in correctional facilities.

Cantu’s proposed suspension was reduced after several violations were removed from her case, records show.

Cantu is a four-year veteran of BCSO.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page, which includes a breakdown of what abuse is and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More recent KSAT Investigates coverage: