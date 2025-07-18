‘Best person for the job’: Previously terminated Kirby city manager rehired by city council

KIRBY, Texas – More than a year after Kirby City Council voted to terminate Brian Rowland as city manager, the city council voted to rehire him in the same role.

This split decision came during a city council meeting.

‘Best person for the job’

In February, KSAT Investigates learned the city hired Rowland as their interim city manager despite terminating him in 2023.

KSAT Investigates reviewed months of city council minutes and meetings and found that the council terminated Rowland’s contract as city manager in 2023, four months after they voted to hire him.

Records show three employees had filed complaints with Kirby City Council about Rowland.

KSAT asked Rowland before a February 2025 council meeting why he chose to come back as interim city manager.

“Because I’m the best person for the job,” Rowland responded when asked.

In June, city council began interviewing candidates to permanently fill the role.

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates show at least 20 people applied for the job.

In an email late Thursday night, Rowland confirmed to KSAT he was among the candidates.

“As I have said before — and I’ll continue to say — I am the best person for the job,” Rowland wrote in the email to KSAT.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More previous KSAT Investigates coverage of this story: