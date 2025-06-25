City of Kirby to interview candidates for city manager

KIRBY, Texas – Kirby’s city council is scheduled to interview candidates for the city’s top administrative role Wednesday, months after KSAT Investigates learned former city manager Brian Rowland was hired as interim despite his previous termination from the city.

The interviews are scheduled to take place during a closed session of a special meeting set to start at 6 p.m., according to the meeting’s agenda.

Earlier this year, KSAT Investigates reviewed months of city council minutes and meetings and found that the council terminated Rowland’s contract as city manager in 2023, four months after they voted to hire him.

Records show three employees had filed complaints with Kirby City Council about Rowland.

“Why come back?” KSAT asked Rowland during a February 2025 council meeting.

“Because I’m the best person for the job,” Rowland told KSAT.

It’s unclear how many candidates have applied for the job or how many will be interviewed by Kirby City Council. KSAT Investigates requested copies of all applications submitted for the Kirby city manager position.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Rowland on Wednesday to see if he’s applied to serve as permanent city manager. This story will be updated with his response.

