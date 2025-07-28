Uvalde County commissioners vote to release Robb Elementary records

(Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County commissioners voted Monday morning to release records from the Robb Elementary shooting.

Earlier this month, a Texas appeals court ruled in favor of KSAT 12 and several other media outlets’ request for the release of school and county records related to law enforcement’s response to the May 24, 2022, massacre.

On Monday, commissioners voted on the release of records 2-1, with Commissioner Mariano Pargas abstaining from voting.

Pargas was the acting police chief on the day of the shooting. Pargas retired six months after the shooting and was re-elected to his county commissioner position in November 2022.

Commissioner John Yeackle voted against the release.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Commissioners made their decision after spending 24 minutes in closed session. They did not give a timeline for the release.

Uvalde County commissioners meet on Monday, July 28, 2025, to decide on the release of Robb Elementary records. (KSAT)

Jesse Rizo, whose niece Jackie Cazares died in the shooting, urged commissioners to release the records.

“At the end of the day, who lost the most? The parents did, the school did, the survivors did, the county did,” Rizo said.

The county’s decision comes one week after Uvalde CISD’s board voted to release its records from the massacre. The district has not given a date for the release.

Family members of the victims have spent years pushing for answers.

“It’s about making sure what happens to my daughter never happens to another child,” Gloria Cazares, Jackie’s mother, told Uvalde CISD board members last week. “I’m here today to demand the truth. You all owe it to Jackie, to her classmates, to her teachers.”

