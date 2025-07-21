WATCH at 6 p.m.: Uvalde CISD board to decide on releasing Robb Elementary records

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD’s board is set to decide on releasing records from the Robb Elementary shooting during a Monday evening board meeting.

Last week, a Texas appeals court ruled in favor of KSAT 12 and several other news outlets’ request for the release of school and county records from law enforcement’s response to the 2022 massacre.

19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

In a statement sent to KSAT Investigates last week, Uvalde CISD said it will discuss and “review” the court’s ruling during its next school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 21.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article.

The meeting’s agenda states the board will have a discussion in closed session after public comment. Any decision they make will happen in public session.

“We understand the importance of this matter and are committed to ensuring transparency and thorough consideration. Following the discussion, the district will issue an official statement,” the district said Wednesday, in part.

This is a developing story.

