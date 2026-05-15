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I-35 entrance ramp on East Side to close this weekend for construction, TxDOT says

The closure lasts from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said an Interstate 35 entrance ramp on the East Side will close this weekend due to construction.

The northbound I-35 entrance ramp at North New Braunfels Avenue will close from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday, TxDOT said in a news release.

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Drivers who need to access northbound I-35 should follow the posted detour signs, the release said.

According to TxDOT, drivers should continue on the northbound I-35 access road, then use the next entrance ramp past North Walters Street to enter the northbound main lanes of the interstate.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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