Woodridge Elementary School students cross finish line on full marathon journey

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – For hundreds of students at Woodridge Elementary School, every step this school year has led to a major accomplishment.

More than 300 first and second-graders in the Alamo Heights Independent School District officially completed a full marathon this week — totaling 26.2 miles — after spending months pushing toward their goal in physical education (P.E.) classes.

The challenge was inspired by the theme of the San Antonio Marathon: “Where Every Step Tells a Story.”

Students began tracking their progress in August using a marathon map and gradually added miles throughout the school year. This week, the students completed their final two laps and celebrated by crossing the finish line.

Representatives from San Antonio Sports, the organization behind the San Antonio Marathon, visited the campus to award students official marathon medals.

“All year in P.E. at Woodridge, we’ve run every time they come to the gym to build up to 26.2 miles, which is a full marathon,” said Woodridge Elementary Coach Brooks Kirk. “Today we’re just celebrating our kids and all their hard work to finish their marathon journey.”

Kirk said the program is about more than fitness. He hopes that students leave with confidence that they can accomplish difficult goals.

“I think now that they’re done, they realize that they can do hard things, they can accomplish big things,” Kirk said. “I think they’re really proud of themselves, too.”

Elena Wells, chief operating officer of San Antonio Sports, said the organization was excited to support the students’ accomplishment.

“Our mission at San Antonio Sports is to transform the community through the power of sport,” Wells said. “We’re really excited when we heard they were doing this, to come out and support them with the actual medal that all the marathoners got when they finished, so the kids could feel really proud.”

Coach Kirk says the school’s next goal is even bigger: getting every student at Woodridge Elementary to complete a marathon over the course of the school year.

The second annual San Antonio Marathon is scheduled for the first weekend in December.