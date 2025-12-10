Man arrested on DWI suspicion dies due to ‘medical episode’ while in SAPD custody, police say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police said it is investigating how a man suspected of driving while intoxicated (DWI) died in its custody early Tuesday morning.

According to an SAPD report, officers arrested a 61-year-old man on DWI suspicion just before 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Woodlawn Avenue.

While he was being transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office custody, authorities said he suffered a “medical episode” and was transported by emergency personnel to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the man died at the hospital just before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT that the man was identified as Darryl Valadez, 61. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

KSAT Investigates asked SAPD specific details about Valadez’s detaining, including whether or not he showed any signs of illness or distress, as well as where he was held during the more than nine hours he spent between his arrest and death.

KSAT also asked SAPD for body-worn camera and dashboard camera video of Valadez’s arrest and the more than nine hours leading up to Valadez’s death.

As of Tuesday night, the department has yet to respond to KSAT’s questions and requests.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Valadez is SAPD’s third in-custody death of the year.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.