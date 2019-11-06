Anthony Bourdain's possessions fetch $150,000+ in New Braunfels auction

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Late chef Anthony Bourdain’s possessions sold for thousands of dollars in New Braunfels last week.

"The Collection of Anthony Bourdain" totaled $1,846,575 when the auction closed on Oct. 30, according to a news release.

Items, which ranged from clothing to cookware to cookbooks, were auctioned off in exhibits at New Braunfels, New York and Savannah, Georgia.

The priciest items to sell in New Braunfels included an art piece at $16,875, a signed menu for $19,375 and an 18-karat gold Patek Phillippe watch at $26,250. In the New Braunfels exhibit specifically, auctioned items totaled to nearly $160,000.

The lowest-bid item in New Braunfels was a Jagdhund wool coat, which went for $2,625.

In New York City, Bourdain’s items sold at eye-opening prices: a custom Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef’s knife fetched $231,250.

Also, a custom U.S. Navy jacket with a ‘Tony Bourdain’ patch was auctioned at $171,150 in the Big Apple.

"All of the 202 lots were sold for amounts significantly higher than their estimates," the release states.

Personal belongings of the deceased chef and explorer were auctioned in an effort to benefit students at The Culinary Institute of America, his alma mater.

Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018, while filming his award-winning CNN show "Parts Unknown" in France.

Forty percent of auction sales were donated to the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America, according to a past KSAT report.

Bourdain graduated from the school in 1978 and 2017. One of the institute's campuses is located at the Pearl.

