Anthony Bourdain's personal items up for auction in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A white chef's jacket, a Tom Ford tuxedo and wooden masks are among items from Anthony Bourdain that are currently up for auction in New Braunfels.

More than 200 personal belongings of the deceased chef and explorer are open for bidding in an effort to benefit students at The Culinary Institute of America, his alma mater.

In addition to New Braunfels, exhibits are also open in New York City and Savannah, Georgia.

The current top-bidding item in New Braunfels is a Patek Philippe black and gold watch at $10,500.

An engraved Zippo lighter, a chef's jacket and a framed note from Billy Joel are currently bidding at upward of $1,000.

The lowest-bidding item in New Braunfels stands at under $500.

Some of the most expensive lots in the Bourdain collection are located in New York City.

In that exhibit, a custom Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef's knife is going for $21,000, while a Rolex watch is bidding at $13,500.

A full list of items up for auction can be seen at igavelauctions.com.

The auction runs until Oct. 30.

Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018, while filming his award-winning CNN show "Parts Unknown" in France.

Forty percent of auction sales will be donated to the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America.

Bourdain graduated from the CIA in 1978 and 2017. One of the institute's campuses is located at the Pearl.

