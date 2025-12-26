Man stabs another in self-defense multiple times in Christmas Day argument over cocaine, SAPD says

San Antonio police said one man is recovering after he suffered multiple stab wounds in a heated argument over cocaine on Dec. 25, 2025. Officers were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lamar Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said one man is recovering after he suffered multiple stab wounds in a heated argument over cocaine on Christmas Day.

Officers were dispatched on what was initially described as a shooting call just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lamar Street, which is located east of North New Braunfels Avenue.

However, when SAPD arrived at the scene, officers said they didn’t observe any signs of a shooting.

What investigators learned upon arrival was two men, who police believe were intoxicated, got into a verbal argument. One of them, a 61-year-old man, “pulled out cocaine,” according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The other man, who is 69, told the suspect that bringing cocaine out “was not acceptable,” police said. The argument then turned physical in the backyard of the home, which resulted in the 69-year-old man stabbing the 61-year-old man multiple times in self-defense, authorities said.

Officers were able to catch up with and detain the 61-year-old who attempted to leave the scene of the stabbing. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unclear if the 69-year-old man will face any charges connected to the stabbing.

SAPD, who described the 61-year-old man as the “suspect” in its preliminary report, said its investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

