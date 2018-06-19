Willie Nelson tweets to Trump: 'Let's go down to a border detention center together'

SAN ANTONIO - This past week, country music legend Willie Nelson voiced his opinion on the current immigration issues going on on the border as thousands of children have been separated from their parents.

RELATED: Children, parents are separated at the border. Here's what we know

Nelson is taking to Twitter to invite the President to the border.

In a tweet posted on his wife's account, Annie Nelson, Nelson tweeted, "@realDonaldTrump Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson Let's go down to the border detention center together to better understand what's happening down there?! Let's talk!"

According to the Austin 360, Nelson's publicist verified that the tweet did come from Nelson.

Nelson was interviewed by Rolling Stone last week, when he voiced his concern about the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy.

"What's going on at our Southern border is outrageous. Christians everywhere should be up in arms." Nelson told Rolling Stone. As of Tuesday morning, the tweet had garnered about 70 retweets and close to 140 likes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.