Little Caesars is giving away free pizza after NCAA tournament upset

SAN ANTONIO - Little Caesars on Monday will honor a deal it made at the beginning of the NCAA tournament.
On March 16, the pizza company tweeted it would give away free lunch combos on April 2 if a 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed.
Shortly after the tweet, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County ousted the No. 1 seeded Virginia, 74-54.
Now, anyone who enters a participating Little Caesars from 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday can get a free DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product.
The pizza chain said it didn't have a list of participating stores, so it's best to call ahead.
A full list of rules can be found on the Little Caesers website.
If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo! 😱🍕🏀 #stayTUNED https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/jhq2yjdBu0 — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 16, 2018
