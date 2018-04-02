Little Caesars is giving away free pizza after NCAA tournament upset

SAN ANTONIO - Little Caesars on Monday will honor a deal it made at the beginning of the NCAA tournament.

On March 16, the pizza company tweeted it would give away free lunch combos on April 2 if a 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed.

Shortly after the tweet, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County ousted the No. 1 seeded Virginia, 74-54.

Now, anyone who enters a participating Little Caesars from 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday can get a free DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product.

The pizza chain said it didn't have a list of participating stores, so it's best to call ahead.

A full list of rules can be found on the Little Caesers website.

