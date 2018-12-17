Police make arrest in fatal bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting death at a North Side bar.

Tremaurya Powell, 24, was arrested Monday without incident on the city's Northeast Side, police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Powell is charged with murder in the slaying of Terrence Lamont Scott, 26, at Chaser's Sports Bar at 1031 Patricia Drive on Nov. 17.

When police arrived at the scene, people ran out of the bar.

When officers went inside the bar, they found Scott dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

While police don't have a motive for the shooting, but they said that witnesses told them that the two men got into a confrontation prior to the slaying.

Powell will also be charged on six outstanding warrants, including two felonies that are not related to the shooting, Rodriguez said.

