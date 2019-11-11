San Antonio area school delays: Check the list
Freezing precipitation forecast for Hill Country
The following school districts have announced delays for the start of school Tuesday due to arctic weather:
Boerne ISD: 2-hour delay. Buses will run two hours later than normal.
Harper ISD: 2-hour delay. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Pre K students will not report to school.
Fredericksburg ISD: 2-hour delay
Doss CCSD: 2-hour delay
Hunt ISD: Classes will start at 10 a.m. and buses will run on a 2-hour delay.
Kerrville ISD: 2-hour delay
Ingram ISD: 2-hour delay
Blanco ISD: 2-hour delay
Bandera ISD: 2-hour delay
