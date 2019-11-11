33ºF

San Antonio area school delays: Check the list

Freezing precipitation forecast for Hill Country

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

The following school districts have announced delays for the start of school Tuesday due to arctic weather:

Boerne ISD: 2-hour delay. Buses will run two hours later than normal.

Harper ISD: 2-hour delay. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Pre K students will not report to school.

Arctic cold front will make it feel like its in the 20s

Fredericksburg ISD: 2-hour delay

Doss CCSD: 2-hour delay

Hunt ISD: Classes will start at 10 a.m. and buses will run on a 2-hour delay.

Kerrville ISD: 2-hour delay

Ingram ISD: 2-hour delay

Blanco ISD: 2-hour delay

Bandera ISD: 2-hour delay

CPS Energy offers tips to save energy during cold front

Check back here for more updates.

