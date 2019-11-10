Arctic cold front will make it feel like it’s in the 20s

SAN ANTONIO – This past weekend was beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But all of this will change Monday afternoon as an Arctic front arrives, knocking temperatures from near 70 degrees to near freezing by Tuesday morning.

Monday’s forecast

Monday will start off muggy and gray, with areas of patchy drizzle. The first part of the day will be mild with a high temperature near 70 degrees. Around lunchtime, the cold front will make it to the Hill Country, quickly moving through San Antonio in the early afternoon. Blustery winds will be from the north at 20 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph at times.

Monday will start off mild and muggy, then turn windy and cold with areas of light rain. (KSAT)

As colder air moves into South Texas, scattered light rain will become more likely in the late afternoon and evening, but don’t expect much in the way of rain totals. Many places will only see a few hundredths of an inch of rain. At most, some locations will receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain. Cold, light rain should continue into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Scattered light rain will be more likely after the cold front moves through -- in the late afternoon and evening. (KSAT)

What about snow?

While it’s exciting to think about the possibility of fluffy, white snow in South Texas, odds are that we won’t see any flakes in San Antonio. There is a small chance (20%) that, as temperatures dip below freezing in the Hill Country, some places like Kerrville, Boerne, and Bandera may see a bit of wintry mix. Still, precipitation will be so light that little to no accumulation of ice is expected.

While there is a small chance for light, wintry precip in the Hill Country, little to no accumulation is expected. (KSAT)

Frigid wind chill

While the vast majority of us will not see wintry precipitation, all of us will experience very cold air Tuesday morning. With winds gusting up to 40 mph and temperatures in the 30s, it will feel like it’s in the teens and 20s for the commute – the coldest air we’ve experienced this season.

Wind chill values will likely be in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning thanks to winds gusting up to 40 mph behind a cold front. (KSAT)

Staying chilly

Often after a cold front in San Antonio, temperatures will quickly rebound. This week will stay chilly. In fact, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s until Friday when we’ll see more sunshine. So bundle up for a cold, winter-like week!

It'll be a winter-like week. (KSAT)