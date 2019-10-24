33ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

33ºF

News

CPS Energy offers tips to save energy during cold front

Lower energy use means cheaper electric bill

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: News at 9, San Antonio, Trending, Local, News

With the coldest temperatures expected in the San Antonio area this week, CPS Energy advises customers to be mindful of their thermostat setting so they can help keep their utility bill manageable.

Arctic cold front will make it feel like its in the 20s

CPS Energy offers the following tips for staying warm while conserving energy:

  • Have your heating system inspected by a licensed and bonded professional
  • Keep thermostat set between 68 and 70 degrees
  • Wear warm, comfortable clothing to help you stay comfortable indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat
  • Run ceiling fans in reverse to help push down warm air near the ceiling

High winds powered by cold front results in power outages

Safety tips for heating, provided by CPS Energy:

  • Never use a stove/oven as a space heater
  • Test to verify you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level
  • Test or install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside sleeping areas
  • Keep flammable liquids and spray cans at least 3 feet from heating equipment
  • When using a natural gas space heater, leave a window open a couple of inches for proper ventilation
  • Please exercise caution when driving as hazardous road conditions may be present
  • For additional safety tips, please visit: cpsenergy.com/safety

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

email
RJ Marquez

RJ Marquez is a reporter who has been at KSAT since 2010, and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area for KSAT-12 and KSAT.com. He also covers the Spurs for our on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT News at Nine and Good Morning San Antonio.

emailtwitter

Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.