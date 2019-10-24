CPS Energy offers tips to save energy during cold front
Lower energy use means cheaper electric bill
With the coldest temperatures expected in the San Antonio area this week, CPS Energy advises customers to be mindful of their thermostat setting so they can help keep their utility bill manageable.
CPS Energy offers the following tips for staying warm while conserving energy:
- Have your heating system inspected by a licensed and bonded professional
- Keep thermostat set between 68 and 70 degrees
- Wear warm, comfortable clothing to help you stay comfortable indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat
- Run ceiling fans in reverse to help push down warm air near the ceiling
Safety tips for heating, provided by CPS Energy:
- Never use a stove/oven as a space heater
- Test to verify you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level
- Test or install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside sleeping areas
- Keep flammable liquids and spray cans at least 3 feet from heating equipment
- When using a natural gas space heater, leave a window open a couple of inches for proper ventilation
- Please exercise caution when driving as hazardous road conditions may be present
- For additional safety tips, please visit: cpsenergy.com/safety
