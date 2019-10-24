CPS Energy offers tips to save energy during cold front

Published: Oct. 24 2019, 10:33 am Updated: Nov. 5 2019, 3:27 am

With the coldest temperatures expected in the San Antonio area this week, CPS Energy advises customers to be mindful of their thermostat setting so they can help keep their utility bill manageable.

Arctic cold front will make it feel like its in the 20s

CPS Energy offers the following tips for staying warm while conserving energy:

Have your heating system inspected by a licensed and bonded professional

Keep thermostat set between 68 and 70 degrees

Wear warm, comfortable clothing to help you stay comfortable indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat

Run ceiling fans in reverse to help push down warm air near the ceiling

Safety tips for heating, provided by CPS Energy: