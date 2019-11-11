High winds powered by cold front results in power outages
Winds forecast from north at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times
It didn't take long for Old Man Winter to make his presence known in San Antonio on Monday afternoon.
Arctic cold front will make it feel like its in the 20s
A cold front blew into the city, delivering high winds that quickly resulted in power outages.
According to a CPS Energy outage map, about 38 power outages were affecting 472 customers, as of 6:05 p.m.
CPS Energy offers tips to save energy during cold front
Blustery winds from the north at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times, are expected until about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
