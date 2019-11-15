Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced that Deputy Chief Avery Walker is being promoted to assistant chief deputy of the Adult Detention Bureau.

Walker will be tasked with overseeing all jail operations. Before, he was the jail administrator for the Detention Bureau.

“Assistant Chief Walker’s leadership and experience was instrumental in bringing us back into compliance, and I have no doubt he will continue to lead the jail forward with the backing of Deputy Chief Jaime Rios and Deputy Chief Joel Janssen," said Salazar in a statement.

Deputy Chief Avery Walker promoted to assistant chief deputy of the Adult Detention Bureau (KSAT)

Walker’s promotion ceremony will be held on Nov. 21. No word on where or what time the ceremony will take place.