Heavy storms left at least 17k people without power in San Antonio, CPS says

SAN ANTONIO – At least 17,000 CPS Energy customers in San Antonio experienced a power outage on Saturday due to heavy overnight storms, the utility said through an online post.

More than 370 outages are active and impacted at least 14,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m., according to the CPS outage map. Outages primarily affected the city’s Northwest Side in the 78249, 78230 and 78250 zip codes.

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CPS crews prioritized responding in areas where there were reported downed power lines, the utility company said.

Additionally, crews are working on outages affecting the largest number of customers, emergency locations and smaller outages, CPS said.

Some areas in San Antonio recorded more than two inches of rainfall in a short amount of time.

>> Heavy rain and thunderstorms moving out of San Antonio

That heavy rain led to Flash Flood Warnings Saturday morning and the closure of several low water crossings.

CPS said flooded roads can delay power outage repairs.

Updated information can be found on the CPS outage website.

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