San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones supports canceling Ye’s July 4 concert at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones expressed her concerned opinions through social media on Saturday about the Alamodome hosting a Ye concert next month.

The Grammy Award winning rapper, Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — has been involved in multiple controversial moments throughout his two decade career.

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The mayor made it clear she dislikes the idea of a city-funded stadium being used for his concert.

“I support canceling the Ye concert,” Jones said on X.

I support canceling the @ye concert.



Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday.



Standing up to antisemitism… — Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones (@Mayor_GOJ) June 20, 2026

Jones also does not like San Antonio hosting Ye on the United States’ birthday, the Fourth of July.

“Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday,” Jones continued on X. “Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union.”

Ye was recently barred from entering the United Kingdom where he was scheduled to headline the Wireless Festival in July, after a backlash over Ye’s history of antisemitic remarks, the Associated Press reported in April.

KSAT has reached out to the Alamodome for a comment.

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