Gnats, puddle of water in bathroom lead to reinspection at Northwest Side ice house

SAN ANTONIO – An ice house on the city’s Northwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection late last month after a health official found gnats below its sinks and around its drains.

Brews Brothers Ice House in the 7400 block of Leslie Road was told to intensify its pest control efforts after scoring an 80.

The establishment was also cited for having pooled water on the floor of the men’s restroom.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Restaurant scores this week:

Outback Steakhouse, 12511 IH 10 West, 99

Taco Palenque, 13719 IH 10 West, 98

Bakery Lorraine, 306 Pearl Pkwy., 97

Freebirds World Burrito, 8603 State Hwy. 151, 97

The Original Blanco Café, 419 N. St. Mary’s, 97

Pizza Patron, 827 S. Zarzamora St., 96

Joey’s, 2417 N. St. Mary’s, 95

Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 95

Marble Slab, 3138 SE Military Dr., 94

McCullough Café, 1303 McCullough Ave., 94

Vanessa’s Mexican Food, 1621 N. Main Ave., 94

Armadillos, 1423 McCullough Ave., 93

Julio’s Café, 2007 Frio City Rd., 93

Fruteria Las Gueras, 4823 Evers Rd., 91

Jugo Juicery, 18866 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Mochi Mochi Ice Cream, 849 E. Commerce St., 90

La Botana Mexican Grill, 1401 W. Hildebrand, 87

Taqueria El Patron, 7990 Bandera Rd., 87

Panchito’s Fruit Cups & More, 4534 W. Commerce St., 84

Brews Brothers, 7403 Leslie Rd., 80

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

