Judge denies motion to move trial of man accused in fire that killed firefighter Scott Deem
Deem killed in 2017 fire
SAN ANTONIO – A motion to have the trial of Emond Johnson — who is accused in the death of San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem — moved out of Bexar County was denied Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson’s lawyers argued that the case had received extensive publicity in Bexar County, and because of that, Johnson could not get a fair trial.
Judge Jefferson Moore disagreed and denied their change of venue motion.
Johnson is accused of setting a fire at his gym in 2017. Deem died while fighting the fire.
Johnson is facing arson and murder charges.
