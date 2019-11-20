Judge denies motion to move trial of man accused in fire that killed firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO – A motion to have the trial of Emond Johnson — who is accused in the death of San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem — moved out of Bexar County was denied Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson’s lawyers argued that the case had received extensive publicity in Bexar County, and because of that, Johnson could not get a fair trial.

Judge Jefferson Moore disagreed and denied their change of venue motion.

Johnson is accused of setting a fire at his gym in 2017. Deem died while fighting the fire.

Johnson is facing arson and murder charges.