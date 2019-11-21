JBSA-Camp Bullis lockdown lifted after reported criminal activity
Lockdown lifted around 9:30 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis officials lifted a lockdown that was in place early Thursday morning.
The lockdown was put in place after “base security forces responded to a report of criminal activity” around 7:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the base.
The suspect was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.
After security forces ensured the incident was over, the lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported, officials said.
