JBSA-Camp Bullis lockdown lifted after reported criminal activity

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis officials lifted a lockdown that was in place early Thursday morning.

The lockdown was put in place after “base security forces responded to a report of criminal activity” around 7:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the base.

The suspect was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.

After security forces ensured the incident was over, the lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported, officials said.