SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area teachers and staff will soon see a bump in their paychecks.

All full-time employees in the district will receive a pay raise of $2.95 per day, or 37 cents per hour, starting in the new year, according to a news release.

Staff will also receive a one-time retroactive payment, or back pay, for each day worked between the beginning of the school year and the end of December.

In addition, teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors with six or more years of experience will receive a $413 retention incentive next month.

Steve Linscomb, director of communications for the district, said the raises became possible due to additional funds from increased enrollment.

It is one outcome of House Bill 3, a controversial and complex bill that overhauled how the state receives and spends money on public schools. It was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature this year.

The Texas Education Agency calls it “one of the most transformative Texas education bills in recent history,” as it provides more money for classrooms and teachers, and affects property taxes.

Linscomb said the bill requires that at least 30% of increased funding from enrollment be used for raises.

Judson ISD trustees approved the raises during Thursday night’s board meeting.

Judson ISD employs about 3,200 full-time staff members, and about 1,600 of those are teachers. The beginning teacher salary is $51,050, according to the district.