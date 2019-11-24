The man was with a group trying to cross the street to get to a taco truck.

SAN ANTONIO – 53 year-old Victor Mancha was killed when he was trying to cross the road and order tacos, according to San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

San Antonio police were called out to the 4300 block of South Flores just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

A group of three people, including Mancha, left a bar and were crossing the street in order to go to a taco truck.

That’s when they saw a wrong-way driver in the southbound lane. The driver then hit Mancha, according to SAPD.

Mancha was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver didn’t immediately stop, but officers did make contact with that driver around the corner.

We’re told the driver was assessed for DWI, but those results have not been released by SAPD.